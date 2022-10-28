GAC Sweden acquires local ship agency Hasting Ship Services AB

Global shipping, logistics and marine services provider GAC Group has acquired Malmö-based ship agent Hasting Ship Services AB as part of GAC Sweden’s strategy to better support its customers in the south of the country.

The deal, which was completed on 1 October, will add a physical presence in the port of Malmö (also covering Helsingborg, Landskrona and Ystad), and complementing GAC Sweden’s main office in Gothenburg and branches in Nynäshamn, Oxelösund, Stockholm and Västerås/Köping. As part of the acquisition, all existing personnel from Hasting will join the GAC team.

“With our acquisition of Hasting Ship Services, we extend our coverage of ports in Sweden to provide ship agency and related services to our customers wherever they go,” says Johan Ehn, Managing Director of GAC Sweden. “We welcome our new colleagues to the GAC Sweden team, and we hope to put their excellent local and sector knowledge to good use for the benefit of our customers.”

GAC Sweden specialises in project logistics, ship agency and freight forwarding services, with a particular focus on the energy sector and, increasingly in recent years, renewable energy. Its comprehensive range of ship agency, logistics and marine services supports all kinds of vessels, from cruise liners and FPSOs to roll-on/roll-off vehicle carriers, which represent a sizeable portion of Hasting Ship Service’s business with about 170 ro-ro vessel port calls in Malmö annually.

