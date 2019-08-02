GAC Sweden strengthens national coverage with transfer of SwedAgency AB operations

From yesterday, 1 August 2019, GAC Sweden takes over the ship agency activities of SwedAgency AB throughout the country, in a move that will boost its operational presence in and around the capital Stockholm and extend its reach to Oxelösund.

The transfer of operations sees SwedAgency’s experienced agency specialists join GAC’s team to ensure a seamless transition with no disruption of service to local clients.

Johan Ehn, GAC Sweden’s Managing Director, welcomes the SwedAgency team: “Together, we look forward to expanding our services in Sweden, especially in the Stockholm/Mälardalen region. As specialists in the provision of ship agency and husbandry support at all the country’s ports, we’re committed to continue delivering exceptional levels of service and local knowledge that our clients can rely on.”

Björn Fischer, Managing Director of SwedAgency AB, says GAC’s global network makes it extremely well placed to serve shipping in Stockholm and beyond.

“When considering what SwedAgency’s next step should be to continue to grow and best serve our customers, merging our business with GAC was a natural choice,” he adds.

Source: GAC