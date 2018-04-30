GAC Taiwan lands agency contract from DSLNG

GAC Taiwan has secured an agency contract from Donggi Senoro Liquefied Natural Gas (DSLNG), Indonesia’s leading liquefied natural gas provider to handle its vessels’ calls and provide discharge agency and husbandry services at the ports of Taichung and Yung An.

Managing Director Kenny So says the contract win comes after the steady growth of agency business for all types of vessels, including LNG carriers, since the opening of GAC Taiwan’s shipping office in Kaohsiung in 2017.

“Our established track record in providing ship agency services and strong commitment to HSSE (Health, Safety, Security and the Environment) enable us to meet the specialised and safety requirements of sophisticated LNG carriers,” he adds.

“Winning the DSLNG business reinforces our optimism about the future of the LNG agency business in Taiwan, which is the world’s fifth largest LNG buyer. We expect the number of LNG calls to rise, as Taiwan increases its LNG imports to drive power sector growth.”

Source: GAC