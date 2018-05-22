GAC Thoresen Logistics achieves BRC global standard

GAC Thoresen Logistics’ (GTL) 20,000sqm food-grade distribution facility in Amata Nakorn has achieved an ‘A’ rating, the highest grade available, for the British Retailers Consortium (BRC) Global Standard for Storage and Distribution.

The ‘A’ rating comes after GTL, one of Thailand’s leading providers of customised supply chain solutions, underwent a rigorous auditing process covering hazard and risk analysis, quality management system, site and building standards, vehicle operating standards, facility management, good operating practices and more.

The internationally recognised BRC standard is Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) benchmarked, ensuring product integrity is maintained during storage and distribution. Audits are carried out by a carefully curated network of certification bodies and training partners to ensure the highest standards are upheld.

Alwyn Mendonca, GTL’s Managing Director, says: “The BRC ‘A’ rating is an affirmation of the high standards that we have set for ourselves, as well as our commitment to safety and quality. The certification is just the beginning of an on-going process to upholding the highest standards at every step of the supply chain. By consistently keeping our supply chain processes in check and paying attention to every detail, our customers will have greater confidence in our facility, systems and services.”

GAC Thoresen Logistics is a joint venture between global provider of integrated shipping, logistics and marine-related services, GAC Group and Thoresen Thai Agencies plc, a leading Asian Investment Group. Besides the facility in Amata Nakorn, GAC Thoresen Logistics has another warehousing facility in Bangpa In. GAC Thoresen Logistics is also certified to ISO, GMP and HACCP standards. Its Amata Nakorn facility was awarded ‘5-star warehouse’ rating by the Thai Department of Internal Trade in 2016.

Source: GAC