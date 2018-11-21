GAC welcomes new Marketing Manager for Americas Atlantic coast

Recent News

  

Daniel Young has been appointed as GAC’s Group Marketing Manager, covering the eastern United States, eastern Canada, and the Caribbean.

He brings to his new role 15 years’ port agency and logistics experience drawn from a diverse working background that includes business development for both commercial and government customers, port operations management and freight forwarding.

Daniel’s appointment reflects the Group’s continuing drive to fully understand and meet the needs of its customers by drawing on its strengths and versatile, integrated range of shipping and logistics services. From his base in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Daniel has already started his work with contacts in the region to establish a strong rapport and spread the word about how GAC can help them.

He reports to Group Sales Director Neil Godfrey, who says: “I am very pleased to have Dan on board, as he brings a wealth of experience to his role with us. North America and the Caribbean represent an important customer base for GAC and there is a lot of ground to cover. We therefore decided to dedicate additional resources to it. Dan will work closely with Andrew Boaz, our existing Marketing Manager based in Houston who takes care of customers in the west, whilst Dan takes care of the east. We are confident that his addition to our team will further enhance GAC’s relationship with established, new and prospective customers throughout the territory.”
