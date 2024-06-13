GAIL India issues LNG tenders for July, August delivery, sources say

GAIL, the country’s biggest gas distributor, has issued two tenders seeking spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in July and August, according to two industry sources on Thursday.

One is a swap tender offering LNG cargo on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for loading from the Sabine Pass, United States, on August 9. This is in exchange for cargo to be delivered on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to the Dhamra terminal in eastern India from August 15-18, said the sources.

The swap tender closes on June 14.

GAIL is also seeking LNG supply for delivery to the Hazira terminal on July 11-15, or to the Dahej terminal on July 9 or 13, one of the sources said, in a tender that closes on June 13.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sonia Cheema)