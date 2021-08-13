Gail India issues swap tender for 12 LNG cargoes for 2021-2022-sources

GAIL (India) Ltd has issued a swap tender offering liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the United States and seeking cargoes for delivery into India in 2021 and 2022, two industry sources said.

The natural gas firm is seeking 12 cargoes for delivery into India from Nov. 19 until Oct. 10, 2022, and has offered 12 cargoes for loading from the United States from Nov. 26 until Oct. 10, 2022, they said.

The tender closes on Aug. 17.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG split between Dominion Energy’s Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)