GAIL India issues swap tender for 12 LNG cargoes -sources

GAIL (India) GAIL.NS has issued a swap tender seeking 12 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for loading in the United States in exchange for 12 cargoes for delivery into India in 2024, said two industry sources on Tuesday.

India’s largest gas distributor is offering the cargoes for loading from the Sabine Pass terminal in the U.S. on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, and seeking the cargoes for delivery into India’s Dabhol terminal on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis.

The tender closes on June 6, added the sources.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Emily Chow, Editing by Louise Heavens)