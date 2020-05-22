Gail India issues tender to buy and sell LNG cargoes: sources

Gail (India) has issued a tender offering two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the United States, and is seeking a cargo for delivery into India, two industry sources said on Friday.

It offered two cargoes to load from the Cove Point plant in the U.S. on a free-on-board (FOB) basis loading in late-June and July, they said.

It is also seeking a cargo for delivery into India, in May or August 2021, on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, they added.

The tender closes on May 27, one of the sources said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova in London and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Uttaresh.V)