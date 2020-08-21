Gail India offers U.S. LNG cargo for October loading – sources

Gail (India) (GAIL.NS) has offered a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for loading from the Sabine Pass plant in the United States, two industry sources said on Friday.

The cargo is for loading on Oct. 2 and was offered in a tender that closes on Aug. 24 and which remains valid for the same day, they said.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy’s Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass site.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)