GAIL India offers U.S. LNG cargo from Sabine Pass, sources say

GAIL (India) has offered a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for loading from the Sabine Pass terminal in the United States on July 30, three industry sources said on Monday.

The tender closes on June 8, they added.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy’s Cove Point plant near Maryland and Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.

