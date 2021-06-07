Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / GAIL India offers U.S. LNG cargo from Sabine Pass, sources say

GAIL India offers U.S. LNG cargo from Sabine Pass, sources say

in Freight News 07/06/2021

GAIL (India) has offered a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for loading from the Sabine Pass terminal in the United States on July 30, three industry sources said on Monday.

The tender closes on June 8, they added.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy’s Cove Point plant near Maryland and Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software