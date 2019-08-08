Recent News

  
Gail India offers U.S. LNG cargoes for Oct-Dec – sources

Gail (India) has offered three cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for loading from the Cove Point terminal in the United States, two industry sources said on Thursday.

The cargoes are offered for loading over October, November and December, the sources said.

The tender closes on Aug. 8, one source said.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy’s Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass site.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Darren Schuettler)

