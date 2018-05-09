GAIL sells 90 pct of 2018/19 U.S. LNG volumes through swaps -exec

India’s Gail Ltd’s executive says the company has sold 90 percent of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes through time and destination swap deals for 2018/19.

Executive says 65 percent of U.S. LNG volumes for 2019/20 have been sold through destination swap and FOB sales deals.

Executive says company has sold 45 percent of U.S. LNG volumes through destination swap and FOB sales deals for 2020/21.

GAIL has a contract to buy 90-92 U.S. LNG cargoes annually.

GAIL has contracted 5.8 million tonnes a year of LNG under two long-term contracts.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jason Neely)