Gangavaram Port achieves another milestone in cargo handling of commodities

Gangavaram Port, the deepest and the most modern port in the country, today continued its unprecedented streak of records by achieving yet another milestones in various cargo commodities. The port provides efficient cargo handling services for a variety of bulk and break bulk cargo groups to the customers. The port and its related facilities & material handling system are amongst the most advanced in Asia meeting the highest standards in terms of safety.

Milestones:

• Vedanta cargo of 16,894 MT Aluminum Billets and WRC was sent to the United States through Gangavaram by The vessel MV OUTRIDER. De-stuffing, stacking, moving through trailers, and loading into vessel were all done by Gangavaram Port team and containerized cargo was changed to bulk. Signode’s Lashing Straps were used for the first time. Tough Stowage devised a successful plan for the voyage. Heat Treated Dunnage was used for the first time in accordance with International standards.

• In another achievement GPL made a record by loading 4,256 MT in 24 hrs basis when Vessel MV Eagle Trader carrying 25,085 MT of Vedanta Cargo Aluminum Ingots & Sows was berthed at Gangavaram Port.

• Also GPL made a record in the Vessel MV Mandarin Eagle by loading 9,078 MT of RINL Steel Blooms in 24 hrs basis.

• Highest bagging – The port has achieved another milestone in bagging the highest quantity of fertilizers.

• Highest Mechanical Bagging Quantity: Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) displayed excellent performance by loading 8,500 MTs and 1,88,887 bags which were completed in a record time with 10 MBUs in 24 hours.

• Infrastructure – Gangavaram Port offers nearly 1.2 million square meters of covered storage space, as well as dedicated covered sidings for fertilizer operations. The latest 125 Ton Fertilizer Hoppers, Mechanized Bagging Units, and Bags Conveyors boost the handling capability until Wagons and Trucks are loaded. Every day, the Port sends out three rakes of fertilizer. With expanded capacity & infrastructure coupled with efficiency in operations, Gangavaram port routinely delivers high Fertilizer dispatches with ease for customers

“We are incredibly proud of our team’s accomplishments. Our cargo management efficiency is demonstrated by our record cargo loading and discharge of numerous commodities. We at Gangavaram Port always strive to provide the best service to our customers. GPL provides significant cost savings to Indian importers through reduced ocean freight, highly efficient Operations, advanced material handling and evacuation systems, vast storage areas for all types of cargo, extensive ancillary facilities, and faster turnaround time and delivery”.– Gangavaram Port Ltd. Spokesperson

Gangavaram Port has the unique distinction of being one of the few Greenfield port projects in India. Gangavaram Port, with its deep draft berths and efficient operations has become the gateway port for a hinterland, spread over Eastern, Western, Southern and Central India. The port has the ability to handle larger vessels efficiently& has resulted in substantial savings to the Port users and the trade.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group has evolved from a port company to a Ports & Logistics Platform. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 12 strategically located ports and terminals — Mundra, Dahej, Tuna and Hazira in Gujarat, Dhamra in Odisha, Mormugao in Goa, Gangavaram, Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Dighi in Maharashtra and Kattupalli and Ennore in Chennai — representing 24% of the country’s total port capacity, handling vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland. The company is also developing a transshipment port at Vizhinjam, Kerala. Our Ports to Logistics Platform comprising our port facilities, integrated logistics capabilities, and industrial economic zones, puts us in an advantageous position as India stands to benefit from an impending overhaul in global supply chains. Our vision is to be the largest ports and logistics platform in the world in the next decade. With a vision to turn carbon neutral by 2025, APSEZ was the first Indian port and third in the world to sign up for the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) committing to emission reduction targets to control global warming at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Source: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd