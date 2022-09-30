Gangavaram Port Celebrates World Maritime Day 2022

Gangavaram Port, the deepest and the most modern port in the country celebrated ‘World Maritime Day’ at the port premises. The theme for this year’s celebration of World Maritime Day is “New Technologies for Greener Shipping” with a focus on encouraging and motivating maritime professionals to adapt sustainable growth models and greener future. There is a need to promote inclusive innovation and uptake of new technologies to support the needs for a greener transition of the maritime sector.

Mr. Avinash Rai, CEO of Gangavaram Port gave the welcome address and his insights on the maritime sector. Capt. S. Divakar, Managing Director & CEO of Dredging Corporation of India presented his paper on the initiatives and measures being taken by the dredging industry in general and DCI in particular on reducing carbon footprint and emission levels through technology and adaptation in their existing and construction of new dredgers. Mr. Kumar Ameya, Senior Surveyor from the Indian Register of Shipping spoke about changes and newer ideas that are being adopted by naval architects, designers, shipyards, ship-owners, certification bodies to cut the consumption of fossil fuels and depend on renewable energy for future ships. Harbour Master, Capt. Rajesh Prakash, Harbor, Master of the port gave insights into the designs and innovations on ships as well as other types of vessels plying the oceans. Port Pilot, Capt. C. Vasudev presented his paper on Maritime Safety, which is an integral part of the scheme of things for a greener planet. The seminar was moderated and conducted by the Head, Marine Services of Gangavaram Port, Capt. Pritam Mohanty. The guest speakers appreciated and complimented to Gangavaram Port for their initiatives like Beach Nourishment of Yarada Beach, electrification of Harbour Mobile Cranes, plantation drive to provide green belt, and many more which are all aimed towards a sustainable growth model.

Gangavaram Port Management said, this year’s theme is ‘New technologies for greener shipping’ highlights the importance of technology in bringing about a sustainable future. The event at Gangavaram Port provided a platform to showcase inclusive maritime innovation, research and development, and the demonstration and deployment of new technologies. We want to thank all the participants and staff for making this event a grand success. At Gangavaram Port we are committed for a inclusive development and will take all steps for a brighter and greener future of the maritime sector”

Source: Gangavaram Port