Gangavaram Port wins “Greentech CSR Award 2022”

Gangavaram Port has won the prestigious “Greentech CSR Award 2022” at the 9th Annual CSR India Awards. The Port has been presented this award under the category of “Rural Development” as a recognition of their work towards Healthcare, Education, Sports and Infrastructure. The award was received by Dr. Jyothi D, VP, Gangavaram Port and was presented to her by Shri Bimal Borah, Minister of Industries & Commerce & Public Enterprises, Govt. of Assam in the presence of Shri Parimal Baidyasukla, Minister of Transport & Excise, Govt. of Assam & Dr. Arup Kumar Misra, Chairman, Assam State Pollution Control Board.

The award is a true testament of Gangavaram Port commitment towards welfare of the people. The port has always been at the forefront of Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and rural development aimed at improving the lives of people. The port management has created a Computer lab and a Digital Library in ZPHS Gangavaram to improve the skill-set of students and has promoting the use of digital classrooms. The Port has maintained hygiene and supports the Nutrition scheme at various schools in its vicinity. GPL has developed essential amenities in the villages like Community centers and has created water facilities for the children at two Anganwadi centers. The port management also encourages the youth to play at the National level and provides employment opportunities for them. They provided water facilities in Gangavaram village and other villages nearby.

Greentech Foundation is India’s leading organisation dedicated to the cause of creating, recognising and rewarding best practices in the areas of Environmental Management, Occupational Health & Safety, CSR and HR. Every year, The CSR Award ceremony is held to recognize the corporations and institutions that excel in their contribution and progressive efforts to improve the communities.

Speaking on the occasion Gangavaram Port Management said, “We are extremely delighted to receive this award. Our CSR activities are designed for long-term community benefits and to foster sustainable growth. The progress and welfare of society is our topmost priority and we are constantly striving to work towards it. We want to thank our entire team who have been instrumental in executing these rural development initiatives and have been the change makers of the future.”

Source: Gangavaram Port