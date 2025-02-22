GARD: Good renewal with upgraded customer portal

This year’s renewal was further facilitated by digital enhancements to Gard’s customer portal, ensuring a more seamless, transparent and efficient customer experience.

Over the past 12 months, 13.2 million GT have been added, bringing the club’s mutual tonnage to a total of 298 million GT. With 99.5 per cent of existing tonnage renewing, this is the highest retention rate in Gard’s history.

“It has been a positive and, above all, stable renewal,” said Gard CEO, Rolf Thore Roppestad. “What stands out is the high retention rate, which is probably the clearest endorsement we could receive from our Members. We truly appreciate their continued trust and partnership.”

Strength and stability

Bjørnar Andresen, Gard’s Chief Underwriting Officer, was also very pleased with the renewal, particularly given the challenging and highly competitive landscape.

“Not only have we secured the necessary premium increases to ensure the group’s long-term stability, but we have also gained an additional 10 million GT in committed tonnage for delivery in the coming year. That is an achievement we can be very pleased with – after all, as the largest club in the market, maintaining our position is never easy,” said Andresen.

“Our goal is not to be the largest, however,” he added, “but rather to have the size needed to provide stability, competitive premiums and excellent service through in-house expertise. Our retention rate and continued trust from Members in placing new and committed vessels with Gard show that this approach is valued.”

New and simpler solutions

Andresen also highlighted that Gard’s investment in digital transformation had enhanced this year’s renewal process. Key improvements, including a new, simplified certificate application system and other customer portal upgrades, have helped to streamline the process.

“Improving the overall customer experience will always be a top priority for us. By simplifying processes and making them more intuitive, we reduce administrative burdens and ensure that our customers can focus on their core operations.”

Source: Gard, https://gard.no/about-gard/company-news/good-renewal-with-upgraded-customer-portal/