Oceanic Systems (UK) Ltd has shipped the latest batch of custom design dual Rolls Royce® Gas Turbine reduction Gearbox monitor and control units to a prestigious international customer for a military application.

This COGAG (Combined Gas Turbine and Gas Turbine) gearbox monitor and control unit ensures safe operation of the Gas Turbines and the gearbox with graceful degradation specifically designed to allow continued use in the event of partial battle damage.

Oceanic Systems design and manufacture a wide range of standard vessel Alarm, Monitoring and Control Systems (AMCS) as well as special design projects like this COGAG system.

Source: Oceanic Systems