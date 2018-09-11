GasLog Lifted to Buy at Morgan Stanley

GasLog OG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note, The Fly reports.

GLOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GasLog in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

GasLog has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). GasLog had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. GasLog’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GasLog by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,349,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 165,298 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in GasLog by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,079,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GasLog by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,134,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after buying an additional 343,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GasLog by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,986,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,950,000 after buying an additional 96,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GasLog by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Source: MarketBeat