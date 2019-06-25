GasLog Ltd. and SQLearn SA collaboration, a major success!

SQLearn proudly announces its collaboration with the international operator, owner and manager of LNG carriers, GasLog Ltd., providing e-learning services from its Dolphin Platforms for the entire of its operating fleet of 27 vessels.

“Through our strategic cooperation with SQLearn, and its innovative suite of e-learning products and services, we are able to provide our crew with specialized training, while at the same time we can manage all e-learning activities onboard and ashore.” says Mrs Archontia Leni, Competency Assurance Manager of GasLog Ltd.

SQLearn’s Dolphin Library – part of Dolphin Platforms –is consisted of interactive e-learning courses that cover the training needs of the shipping companies. The e- learning courses are based on STCW topics that cover national, international and flag requirements.

Dolphin System is a web based e-learning system specifically designed for the shipping industry, offered via a hardware solution for onboard training.

“Through our e-learning courses, seafarers’ training becomes effective and user friendly, incorporating flexible, interactive and reflective learning techniques. Our cooperation with GasLog is greatly appreciated and we look forward to continuing it”, highlights Mr. Spyros Goumas, SQLearn’s CEO.

A Greek company founded in 2006, SQLearn is a specialized provider of e-learning services, including custom e-learning solutions, integrated Learning Management Systems development, instructional design and custom e-learning content development, game-based learning, serious games development, 3D training simulations, mobile learning, and e-learning consultancy services.

SQLearn created Dolphin Platforms, a complete suite of specialized services for the shipping industry. Dolphin Platforms include a range of innovative and effective products, using flexible, interactive and reflective learning techniques.

SQLearn’s e-learning facilities and e-learning courses are certified according to relevant ABS standards and to ISO 9001:2015.

Source: SQLearn