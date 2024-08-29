GasLog Ltd. Completes Full Redemption of Remaining Outstanding Series A Preference Shares and NOK Bonds – GasLog

GasLog Ltd. (“GasLog” or “Company”) (NYSE: GLOG.PRA) announced today that the Company has completed the previously announced redemption of all of its remaining 200,000 outstanding 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (the “Series A Preference Shares”, and the redemption thereof, the “Redemption”). The redemption price of the Series A Preference Shares was $25.00 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends in respect of the Series A Preference Shares up to, but not including, the redemption date of May 28, 2024 (the “Redemption Date”, and such price, the “Redemption Price”). The Company funded the Redemption with cash on hand.

None of the Series A Preference Shares remain outstanding, and all rights with respect to such stock have ceased and terminated, other than the right of the holders of the Series A Preference Shares to receive payment of the Redemption Price.

The Company has also completed a redemption of all of its remaining outstanding Norwegian Kroner-denominated senior unsecured bonds due November 2024.

In connection with the Redemption, the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) has suspended trading of the Series A Preference Shares effective prior to the opening of trading on the Redemption Date. NYSE has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a notification of removal from listing and registration on Form 25 to effect the delisting of all of the Series A Preference Shares from NYSE. In addition, the Company intends to file a certification on Form 15 with the SEC requesting the termination of registration of all of the Series A Preference Shares. As a result of filing the Form 15, the Company’s obligation to file periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the SEC, including Forms 20-F and 6-K, will be suspended immediately and deregistration of the Series A Preference Shares is expected to become effective 90 days after the Form 15 is filed.

Source: GasLog