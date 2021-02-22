GasLog Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter Profit of $45.9 Million

GasLog Ltd. and its subsidiaries, an international owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, reported its financial results for the three-month period and the year ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights

• Announces agreement for the acquisition of approximately 45% of GasLog Ltd.’s outstanding common shares by BlackRock’s Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Team.

• Delivery of the GasLog Georgetown on November 16, 2020, a 174,000 cubic meter (“cbm”) LNG carrier with dual fuel medium speed propulsion (“X-DF”) and commencement of its seven-year time charter agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”).

• Post year-end, delivery of the GasLog Galveston on January 4, 2021, a 174,000 cbm LNG carrier with X-DF propulsion and commencement of its seven-year time charter agreement with Cheniere.

• Completed the sale-and-leaseback of the GasLog Hong Kong, with CMB Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. (“CMBFL”), releasing $26.4 million of incremental liquidity to GasLog.

• Post year-end, completed the sale-and-leaseback of the GasLog Houston with ICBC Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. (“ICBC”), releasing $34.8 million of incremental liquidity to GasLog.

• Repaid $26.5 million of debt in the fourth quarter of 2020, bringing total debt repayment (excluding prepayments for refinanced facilities) to $219.3 million during 2020.

• Quarterly Revenues of $192.6 million, Profit of $45.9 million and Earnings per share1 of $0.27 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020.

• Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $137.4 million, Adjusted Profit1 of $46.3 million and Adjusted Earnings per share1 of $0.24 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020.

• Annual Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA of $674.1 million and $465.6 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020.

• Quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share payable on March 11, 2021.

Agreement for the acquisition of approximately 45% of GasLog Ltd.’s outstanding common shares by BlackRock’s Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Team

As we separately announced today, GasLog has entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with BlackRock’s Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Team (collectively, “GEPIF”), which is focused on essential, long-term infrastructure investments in the energy and power sector, pursuant to which GEPIF will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of GasLog Ltd. that are not held by certain existing shareholders for a purchase price of $5.80 in cash per share (the “Transaction”). Following the consummation of the Transaction, certain existing shareholders, including Blenheim Holdings Ltd., which is wholly owned by the Livanos family, and a wholly owned affiliate of the Onassis Foundation, will continue to hold approximately 55% of the outstanding common shares of GasLog Ltd. and GEPIF will hold approximately 45%. Please refer to the separate press release on the Transaction dated February 22, 2021 for additional information.

Dividend Declarations

On December 9, 2020, the board of directors declared a dividend on the Series A Preference Shares of $0.546875 per share, or $2.5 million in the aggregate, payable on January 4, 2021 to holders of record as of December 31, 2020.

On February 21, 2021, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, or $4.8 million in the aggregate, payable on March 11, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 4, 2021.

GasLog Partners Strategic Review Update

On November 10, 2020, GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) announced its intention to engage with an independent advisor to assess its strategic alternatives. After a comprehensive analysis of the Partnership’s corporate structure, assets, financial position, competitive environment and current and expected commercial market, the following conclusions have been reached:

• GasLog Partners will maintain its current corporate structure with GasLog as its general partner;

• GasLog Partners will continue to pursue an independent commercial and operational strategy of owning, operating, and acquiring LNG carriers; and

• Strategy remains an ongoing focus of the GasLog Partners’ board and GasLog Partners is open to entertaining all value-enhancing options for the business as it continues to reduce debt and enhance liquidity.

Financial Summary

There were 2,796 revenue operating days for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 2,465 revenue operating days for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in revenue operating days was mainly driven by the increased operating days from the deliveries of our wholly-owned vessels the GasLog Windsor on April 1, 2020, the GasLog Wales on May 11, 2020, the GasLog Westminster on July 15, 2020 and the GasLog Georgetown on November 16, 2020, all under long-term contracts with high-quality charterers.

This quarter we amended the definition of the spot fleet and amended the revenue breakdown accordingly, to reflect our commercial strategy. Specifically, vessel revenues are now allocated to two categories: (a) spot fleet and (b) long-term fleet. The spot fleet category contains all vessels that have contracts with initial duration of less than five years. The long-term fleet category contains all vessels that have charter party agreements with initial duration of more than five years. Both categories exclude optional periods.

Revenues were $192.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 ($182.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019). Revenues from the GasLog 100% owned fleet increased by $22.7 million due to the four vessel deliveries in 2020. This increase was partially offset by a decrease of $11.5 million from the vessels owned by GasLog’s subsidiary, GasLog Partners, mainly attributable to the expiration of the initial multi-year time charters of the Methane Alison Victoria, the Methane Rita Andrea and the Methane Shirley Elisabeth.

Vessel operating and supervision costs were $41.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 ($39.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019). The increase was solely attributable to the increase of our fleet following the delivery of the four vessels in 2020, partially offset by the decrease in daily operating costs from $15,917 per ownership day (after excluding calendar days for the Solaris, the operating costs of which are covered by the charterers) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to $14,760 per ownership day (after excluding calendar days for the Solaris, the operating costs of which are covered by the charterers) for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Daily operating costs decreased mainly due to the decreased technical maintenance expenses as a result of management’s operating cost initiatives during 2020 and decreased insurance costs, partially offset by the unfavorable movement of the Euro (“EUR”)/U.S. dollar (“USD”) exchange rate in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

General and administrative expenses were $11.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 ($14.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019), before adjusting for restructuring costs. General and administrative expenses include the effect of the restructuring costs of $0.2 million and $4.7 million for the quarters ending December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Daily general and administrative expenses, decreased to $4,000 per vessel ownership day for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from $5,634 per vessel ownership day for the three months ended December 31, 2019, which includes restructuring costs of $71 and $1,825 per vessel ownership day for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decrease in absolute terms was due to the aforementioned $4.5 million decrease in restructuring costs and a $1.9 million decrease in employee costs in relation to the cost saving initiatives previously announced, partially offset by the unfavorable movement of the EUR/USD exchange rate in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, increased costs of directors and officers insurance and increased legal and professional costs of $1.0 million associated with the Transaction incurred in the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as $0.5 million legal costs and professional expenses associated with the Strategic Review at GasLog Partners level.

Adjusted EBITDA was $137.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 ($129.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019). The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly attributable to the increase in revenues of $10.3 million and the decrease in voyage expenses of $0.5 million partially offset by the increase in vessel operating and supervision costs of $1.9 million and the increase in general and administrative expenses of $0.9 million, after adjusting for restructuring costs and foreign exchange losses.

Impairment loss on vessels was $6.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 ($162.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019). As of December 31, 2020, the Group recognized a non-cash impairment loss of $6.2 million in aggregate on certain of its Steam vessels. The non-cash impairment loss of $6.2 million was recognized with respect to two Steam vessels owned by the Partnership, the Methane Alison Victoria and the Methane Heather Sally ($5.1 million), and one Steam vessel owned by GasLog, the Methane Lydon Volney ($1.1 million) in addition to the $22.5 million recognized in June 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic placed downward pressure on economic activity and energy demand, as well as significant uncertainty regarding future near-term LNG demand and, therefore, LNG shipping requirements. This has reduced our expectations for the estimated rates at which employment for our vessels could be secured over the near-term in the spot market.

Financial costs were $39.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 ($51.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019). The decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease of $9.2 million in interest expense on loans, bonds and cash flow hedges due to lower London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) rates prevailing in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Specifically, during the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, we had an average of $3,629.3 million of outstanding indebtedness, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.2%, while during the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, we had an average of $3,171.7 million of outstanding indebtedness having an aggregate weighted average interest rate of 4.8%. In addition, there was a $4.2 million decrease in unrealized foreign exchange losses on cash and bonds included in other financial costs and a decrease of $2.1 million in loss arising from the bond repurchases at premium to par incurred in the fourth quarter of 2019, partially offset by the increase of $3.5 million in amortization and write-off of deferred loan/bond issuance costs/premium relating to the write-offs of unamortized loan fees due to the repayment of the loan of the GasLog Hong Kong following the completion of its sale-and-leaseback transaction.

Gain on derivatives was $2.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 ($12.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019). The decrease in gain was mainly attributable to a net increase of $7.9 million in realized loss on derivatives held for trading and a $3.3 million decrease in unrealized gain from the mark-to-market valuation of derivatives held for trading which were carried at fair value through profit or loss.

Profit for the period was $45.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (loss of $119.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019).

The increase in profit for the period was mainly attributable to the increase in profit from operations (largely due to the decrease in impairment loss on vessels and the increase in revenues) and the decrease in financial costs, partially offset by the decrease in gain on derivatives.

Adjusted Profit1 was $46.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 ($38.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019), adjusted for the effects of the non-cash gain on derivatives, the impairment loss on vessels, the write-off of unamortized loan and bond fees due to the sale and leaseback transaction of the GasLog Hong Kong, the restructuring costs and the net foreign exchange losses.

Profit attributable to the owners of GasLog was $28.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 ($50.2 million loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2019). The increase in profit attributable to the owners of GasLog resulted from the respective movements in profit mentioned above.

As of December 31, 2020, GasLog had $367.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, of which $147.8 million was restricted cash, in relation to the amount drawn for the delivery of the GasLog Galveston until its delivery from the shipyard on January 4, 2021. In addition, a total amount of $23.5 million was held as cash collateral with respect to our derivative instruments and is included in Other non-current assets and Prepayments and other current assets, which has been reduced to approximately $13.0 million as of February 22, 2021. As of December 31, 2020, GasLog had an aggregate of $3.8 billion of indebtedness outstanding under its credit facilities and bond agreements, of which $245.6 million was repayable within one year, and $196.2 million of lease liabilities, of which $9.6 million was payable within one year.

As of December 31, 2020, the total remaining balance of the contract prices of the two LNG carriers on order was $321.1 million (excluding the GasLog Galveston which was delivered on January 4, 2021), which GasLog expects to fund under the facility signed on December 12, 2019 with 13 international banks to provide debt funding for its current newbuilding program (the “Newbuilding Facility”), cash balances and cash from operations.

As of December 31, 2020, GasLog’s current assets totaled $437.5 million, while current liabilities totaled $459.4 million, resulting in a negative working capital position of $21.9 million. Current liabilities include $59.6 million of unearned revenue in relation to hires received in advance of December 31, 2020 (which represents a non-cash liability that will be recognized as revenue in January as the services are rendered). Taking into account the volatile commercial and financial market conditions experienced throughout 2020, we anticipate that our primary sources of funds over the next twelve months will be available cash, cash from operations and existing borrowings, including the credit agreements entered into on July 16, 2020 and July 30, 2020, which refinanced in full the debt maturities due in 2021, as well as the sale-and-leaseback transactions we concluded in October 2020 and January 2021 that released incremental liquidity of $61.2 million. We believe that these anticipated sources of funds will be sufficient to meet our liquidity needs and to comply with our banking covenants for at least twelve months from the date of this report.

1 Earnings/(loss) per share (“EPS”) and Adjusted EPS are net of the profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests of $17.7 million and the dividend on preferred stock of $2.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (($69.7) million and $2.5 million, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019) and net of the profit/(loss) attributable to the non-controlling interests of $48.2 million and the dividend on preferred stock of $10.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 (($15.0) million and $10.1 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019). Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for GasLog’s financial results presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). For the definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, please refer to Exhibit II at the end of this press release.

Contracted Charter Revenues

Other than the assumptions reflected in the footnotes to the table, including our assumption that our newbuildings are delivered on schedule, the table does not reflect events occurring after December 31, 2020. The table reflects only our contracted charter revenues for the ships in our owned fleet and bareboat fleet for which we have secured time charters, and it does not reflect the costs or expenses we will incur in fulfilling our obligations under the charters, nor does it include other revenues we may earn, such as revenues for technical management of customer-owned ships. In particular, the table does not reflect any revenues from any additional ships we may acquire in the future, nor does it reflect the options under our time charters that permit our charterers to extend the time charter terms for successive multi-year periods. The entry into new time charter contracts for the vessels that are operating in the spot term market and any additional ships we may acquire, or the exercise of options extending the terms of our existing charters, would result in an increase in the number of contracted days and the contracted revenue for our fleet in the future. Although the contracted charter revenues are based on contracted charter hire rate provisions, they reflect certain assumptions, including assumptions relating to future ship operating costs. We consider the assumptions to be reasonable as of the date of this report, but if these assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual time charter revenues could differ from those reflected in the table. Furthermore, any contract is subject to various risks, including performance by the counterparties or an early termination of the contract pursuant to its terms. If the charterers are unable or unwilling to make charter payments to us, or if we agree to renegotiate charter terms at the request of a charterer or if contracts are prematurely terminated for any reason, we would be exposed to prevailing market conditions at the time and our results of operations and financial condition may be materially adversely affected. Please see the disclosure under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 6, 2020 and the Quarterly Reports on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on May 7, 2020, August 5, 2020 and November 10, 2020. For these reasons, the contracted charter revenue information presented above is not fact and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information. Neither the Company’s independent auditors, nor any other independent accountants, have compiled, examined or performed any procedures with respect to the information presented in the table, nor have they expressed any opinion or any other form of assurance on such information or its achievability and assume no responsibility for, and disclaim any association with, the information in the table.

Source: GasLog Ltd.