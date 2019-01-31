GasLog Partners Achieved Record Quarterly Results

GasLog Partners LP, an international owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, today reports its financial results for the three-month period and the year ended December 31, 2018.

Highlights

·Completed the acquisition of the Methane Becki Anne from GasLog Ltd. (“GasLog”) for $207.4 million, including assumed debt of $93.9 million, with attached multi-year charter to a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc (“Shell”).

·Completed public offering of 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units (the “Series C Preference Units”), raising gross proceeds of $100.0 million and net proceeds of $96.3 million.

·Modified the Partnership Agreement with respect to the GasLog’s incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”), reducing GasLog’s IDRs on quarterly distributions above $0.5625 per unit from 48% to 23% and waiving the rights of GasLog to receive IDRs in respect of assets or businesses acquired by GasLog Partners from third parties, in exchange for a cash consideration to GasLog of $25.0 million.



·Announces board authorization of unit repurchase programme of up to $25.0 million of the Partnership’s common units.

·Quarterly Revenues, Profit, Adjusted Profit(1) and EBITDA(1) of $86.8 million, $21.8 million, $32.3 million and $68.7 million, respectively.

·Highest-ever quarterly Partnership Performance Results(2) for Revenues, Adjusted Profit(1), EBITDA(1) and Distributable cash flow(1) of $83.1 million, $30.9 million, $65.7 million and $31.4 million, respectively.

·Annual Revenues, Profit, Adjusted Profit(1) and EBITDA(1) of $352.5 million, $115.5 million, $117.8 million and $261.0 million, respectively.

·Highest-ever annual Partnership Performance Results(2) for Revenues, Profit, Adjusted Profit(1), EBITDA(1) and Distributable cash flow(1) of $317.0 million, $102.6 million, $104.9 million, $233.7 million and $108.9 million, respectively.

·Increased cash distribution of $0.55 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2018, 3.8% higher than the third quarter of 2018 and 5.1% higher than the fourth quarter of 2017.

·Quarterly distribution coverage ratio(3) of 1.17x, or 1.22x adjusted distribution coverage ratio(4) to reflect the impact on revenues of the scheduled dry-docking of the GasLog Seattle.

(1) Adjusted Profit, EBITDA and Distributable cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for GasLog Partners’ financial results presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). For the definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, please refer to Exhibit III at the end of this press release.

(2) Partnership Performance Results represent the results attributable to GasLog Partners which are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for GasLog Partners’ financial results presented in accordance with IFRS. For the definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, please refer to Exhibit II at the end of this press release.

(3) Distribution coverage ratio represents the ratio of Distributable cash flow to the cash distribution declared. For the definition and reconciliation of Distributable cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, please refer to Exhibit III at the end of this press release.

(4) Adjusted distribution coverage ratio represents the ratio of Adjusted distributable cash flow to the cash distribution declared. Adjusted distributable cash flow is defined as Distributable cash flow after adjusting for the $1.4 million negative impact on revenues of the scheduled dry-docking of the GasLog Seattle. For the definition and reconciliation of Distributable cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, please refer to Exhibit III at the end of this press release.

CEO Statement

Mr. Andrew Orekar, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I am very pleased to present another strong operating and financial quarter for GasLog Partners, with our highest-ever quarterly and annual Partnership Performance Results for Revenues, Adjusted Profit, EBITDA and Distributable cash flow. During the fourth quarter, we completed our second acquisition of 2018 and raised $100.0 million of preferred equity in early November, which positions the Partnership to announce a further drop-down acquisition in the first quarter of 2019.

2018 was a transformative year for GasLog Partners. We successfully reduced our expected cost of capital by modifying our IDR structure, diversified our customer base through multi-year charters with two new, high quality customers, issued over $320.0 million in equity capital for growth, retired $185.0 million of debt, reduced unit operating costs and completed two vessel acquisitions, increasing the Partnership’s wholly owned fleet to 14 LNG carriers. Following these actions, we are increasing our cash distribution to $0.55 per unit for the fourth quarter, meeting our guidance of 5% to 7% growth in 2018.

While we consider 2018 to have been a very successful year, the last few months have seen significant volatility in the unit prices of the Partnership’s equity securities, which we feel does not reflect our track record of operational and financial delivery, consistent annual distribution growth and the positive outlook for LNG shipping markets. In keeping with our focus on total unitholder returns, today we are announcing a $25.0 million unit buyback authorization, under which we may, from time to time, repurchase our common units in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. In addition, we are reiterating our year-on-year distribution growth guidance of 2% to 4% in 2019. Our guidance reflects the positive outlook for the LNG shipping market, our two accretive acquisitions completed in 2018, and continued access to capital to fund drop-down acquisitions, while also considering our two scheduled dry-dockings and one vessel coming off charter in late 2019.”

Acquisition of the Methane Becki Anne

On November 14, 2018, GasLog Partners acquired 100% of the shares in the entity that owns and charters the Methane Becki Anne to Shell. The Methane Becki Anne is a 170,000 cubic meter (“cbm”) tri-fuel diesel electric (“TFDE”) LNG carrier built in 2010 and technically managed by GasLog since delivery. The vessel is currently on a multi-year time charter with a subsidiary of Shell through March 2024 and Shell has a unilateral option to extend the term of the time charter for a period of either three or five years.

The aggregate purchase price for the acquisition was $207.4 million, which included $1.0 million for positive net working capital balances to be transferred with the vessel and is approximately equal to the vessel’s net book value. GasLog Partners financed the acquisition with cash on hand, plus the assumption of the Methane Becki Anne’s outstanding indebtedness of $93.9 million.

Issuance of Series C Preference Units

On November 15, 2018, GasLog Partners completed a public offering of 4,000,000 8.500% Series C Preference Units, liquidation preference $25.00 per unit, at a price to the public of $25.00 per preference unit. The net proceeds from the offering after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses were $96.3 million. The Series C Preference Units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GLOP PR C”. The initial distribution on the Series C Preference Units will be payable on March 15, 2019.

IDRs Modification

On November 27, 2018, GasLog and GasLog Partners entered into an agreement to modify the Partnership Agreement with respect to GasLog’s IDRs. The modification reduces GasLog’s IDRs on quarterly distributions above $0.5625 per unit from 48% to 23%. GasLog has further agreed to waive IDR payments resulting from any asset or business acquired by GasLog Partners from a third party. In exchange for these modifications, the Partnership paid $25.0 million to GasLog which was sourced from available cash.

Unit Repurchase Programme

On January 29, 2019, the board of directors of GasLog Partners authorized a unit repurchase programme of up to $25.0 million covering the period January 31, 2019 to December 31, 2021. Under the terms of the repurchase programme, we may repurchase common units from time to time, at our discretion, on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. Any repurchases are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other considerations. We are not obligated under the repurchase programme to repurchase any specific dollar amount or number of common units, and the repurchase programme may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time or never utilized.

ATM Programme

On May 16, 2017, GasLog Partners commenced an ATM Programme under which the Partnership may, from time to time, raise equity through the issuance and sale of new common units having an aggregate offering price of up to $100.0 million in accordance with the terms of an equity distribution agreement entered into on the same date. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC agreed to act as sales agents. On November 3, 2017, the size of the ATM Programme was increased to $144.0 million and UBS Securities LLC was included as a sales agent.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, GasLog Partners issued and received payment for 259,104 common units at a weighted average price of $24.06 per common unit for total gross proceeds of $6.2 million and net proceeds of $6.0 million, after broker commissions of $0.1 million and other expenses of $0.1 million. In connection with the issuance of common units under the ATM Programme during this period, the Partnership also issued 5,288 general partner units to its general partner in order for GasLog to retain its 2.0% general partner interest. The net proceeds from the issuance of the general partner units were $0.1 million.

Since the commencement of the ATM Programme through December 31, 2018, GasLog Partners has issued and received payment for a total of 5,291,304 common units, with cumulative gross proceeds of $123.4 million at a weighted average price of $23.33 per unit. In connection with the issuance of common units under the ATM Programme during this period, the Partnership also issued 107,987 general partner units to its general partner. The net proceeds from the issuance of the general partner units were $2.5 million.

https://www.gaslogmlp.com/full-news-article.html

Source: GasLog Partners LP