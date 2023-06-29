GasLog Partners LP Announces Proxy Advisory Firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass, Lewis & Co. Recommend Common Unitholders Vote “FOR” Proposed Transaction

GasLog Partners LP, an international owner, operator and acquirer of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, today announced that proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholders Services Inc. and Glass, Lewis & Co. issued reports on June 27, 2023, recommending that the Partnership’s common unitholders vote “FOR” the previously announced merger pursuant to which GasLog Ltd. (“GasLog”) will acquire all of the outstanding common units of the Partnership not beneficially owned by GasLog (the “Transaction”), such vote to be held at the Partnership’s upcoming special meeting of common unitholders (the “Special Meeting”) scheduled to take place on July 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. If the merger is approved, each common unit will be entitled to receive overall consideration of $8.65 in cash, consisting in part of a special distribution by the Partnership of $3.28 per common unit in cash that will be distributed to the Partnership’s common unitholders in connection with the closing of the Transaction and the remainder to be paid by GasLog as merger consideration at the closing of the Transaction.

The Special Meeting will be held virtually via webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GLOP2023SM. The Partnership’s Board of Directors (acting upon the recommendation of the Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors) recommends that the Partnership’s common unitholders vote “FOR” the Transaction.

Source: GasLog Partners LP