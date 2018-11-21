GasLog Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, November 2nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GasLog in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GasLog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.80 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. GasLog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

3,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,959. GasLog has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,077.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. GasLog had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the second quarter worth $306,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the third quarter worth $333,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the second quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Source: MarketBeat