Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / General Energy News / Gasoil margins fall on cautious sentiment amid firm oil

Gasoil margins fall on cautious sentiment amid firm oil

in General Energy News 19/01/2023

Asia’s 10-ppm sulphur gasoil margins extended losses on cautious trading sentiment amid firmer oil futures.

Buying interest via open market tenders was muted, with refiners mostly offering February-loading parcels this week.

Refining margins for 10-ppm sulphur gasoil fell by more than $1 a barrel to close at $32.89.

Cash differentials fell to $1.87 a barrel as buyers were unwilling to meet selling expectations.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

– No gasoil or jet fuel deal.

TENDERS

– Taiwan’s CPC Corp sells February gasoil at discount

INVENTORIES

– U.S. stockpiles of crude oil were expected to have fallen last week whereas gasoline and distillates inventories were seen rising, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

– Middle distillates stockpiles at Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hit a month high to 3.308 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 16, according to industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights on Wednesday.
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software