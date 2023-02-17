Gasoil margins, spot cash premiums weaken

Asia’s 10 ppm sulphur gasoil margins and cash premiums fell on Thursday amid ample supply in the regional market.

Refining margins for 10 ppm sulphur gasoil closed lower from the previous day at $24.52 a barrel.

Meanwhile, cash differentials for 10 ppm sulphur gasoil fell to $1.29 a barrel.

Jet fuel refining margins also weakened from the previous day at $22.21 per barrel.

The regrade spread widened to a five-week low, at a discount of $2.20 per barrel.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trade.

INVENTORIES

U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.3 million barrels to 119.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 400,000-barrel rise.

Singapore middle distillates stocks held by up to 14 major oil and oil storage companies rose to a two-week high of 7.685 million barrels as of Feb. 15, according to data released on Thursday by Enterprise Singapore.

Source: Reuters