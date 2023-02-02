Gasoline margin up slightly, Fujairah stocks fall
Asia’s gasoline markets inched higher on Wednesday as Fujairah stocks fell, but gains remained capped amid little buying interest at the Singapore window and a rise in U.S. stocks.
The crack stood at $13 a barrel, up from $12.90 a barrel in the last session.
At the Singapore trade window, there were two offers each for the benchmark 92-octange grade and the higher 95-octane grade of the fuel but there were no bids resulting in no deals, market participants said.
A Singapore-based gasoline trader said that the correction in markets made sense as the “margin was seasonally too high.”
TENDERS
Kuwait’s KPC, India’s BPCL and Nayara Energy offered February-loading gasoline in export tenders keeping supplies ample in the markets, sources said.
South Korea’s GS Caltex sought March-delivery heavy full-range naphtha in a tender that closed on Jan. 31.
INVENTORIES
Light distillate stocks at the Fujairah commercial hub declined by 113,000 barrels to 6.976 million barrels in the week to Jan. 30, S&P Global Commodity Insights data showed.
U.S. gasoline inventories rose by a bigger-than-expected 2.7 million barrels.
SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
One naphtha trade, no gasoline deals.
