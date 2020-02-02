Gasum to deliver LNG to Equinor’s new shuttle tankers

Energy company Gasum and Equinor have signed an agreement under which Gasum will deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Equinor’s new crude shuttle tankers. The supply will commence when the shuttle tankers start operating during 2020.

Bunkering LNG ship-to-ship

The LNG bunkering deliveries will mainly take place off Skagen, the most northern part of Denmark, and at Mongstad, close to Bergen, Norway. Gasum will utilize its Coralius LNG bunker vessel to perform this service.

“We’re happy to support Equinor in its ambition towards cleaner shipping,” says Kimmo Rahkamo, Vice President at Gasum. “Last week we celebrated the 200th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering performed by Coralius. That was a major milestone for us, increasing not only the numbers but also expanding the geographical area. We now bunker vessels over an area ranging all the way from Rotterdam to the Gothenburg waters.”

LNG as a maritime fuel

LNG is the most environmentally friendly shipping fuel available and meets the requirements set by the Sulphur Directive for shipping as well as the stricter future limits set for emissions such as NOx, particulates and CO2.

Gasum is attracting increasing interest from the maritime segments regarding fuel and services. The company will continue to invest in the LNG supply chain and work together with maritime partners towards a cleaner future.

Source: Gasum