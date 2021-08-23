Gasum wins framework agreement with the Finnish Government for maritime LNG supply

The energy company Gasum has won the framework agreement in a competitive tendering process organized by the Finnish government central purchasing body, Hansel Ltd. Gasum will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG), to the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency and the Finnish Border Guard for 2021-2022 as set forth in the framework agreement. The framework agreement has two years additional option. LNG as a marine fuel meets the current as well as future emission limits.

“Our well-functioning cooperation with Gasum will continue. Our competitive tendering process has helped achieve a framework arrangement that works well in this developing market, with suppliers as well as client needs taken into consideration. The framework arrangement enables government organizations to source LNG with a high level of supply security and with consideration for responsibility aspects. LNG is better shipping fuel than oil for climate and this framework arrangement enables clients to also procure bio version of LNG,” says Pasi Tainio, Category Manager, Hansel.

“We have been supplying LNG to the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency and the Finnish Border Guard during the previous agreement period. Maritime transport plays a leading role in changing course towards a cleaner tomorrow. LNG complies with all the emission requirements and is highly energy-efficient,” says Jacob Granqvist, Vice President Maritime, from Gasum.

LNG is the cleanest shipping fuel and meets the current and future requirements set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the EU. A switch to LNG helps fully eliminate sulfur oxide and particulate emissions and cut nitrogen dioxide emissions by 85%. LNG use reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 21% on a well to wake basis. LNG will play a major role in the future in the Baltic Sea region’s maritime and heavy-duty road transport.

Source: Gasum