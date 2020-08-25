Gasum’s Coralius bunkered car carrier in Malmö, Sweden

Gasum bunkered United European Car Carriers’ vessel M/V Auto Energy with liquefied natural gas (LNG). The bunkering took place in Malmö at the Copenhagen Malmö Port via a ship-to-ship operation from Coralius to Auto Energy.

The car carrier Auto Energy mainly operates between Zeebrugge and the St. Petersburg area.

United European Car Carrier’S (UECC) “Auto Energy” with the Greenports Awards 2019 for the most eco-friendly vessel.

This is the first time Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) has hosted ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Malmö. The port has joined the steadily growing Gasum network of European ports qualified for LNG deliveries, either ship-to-ship or by trucks.

“We are happy to support both UECC and Copenhagen Malmö Port in this operation,” says Jacob Granqvist, Sales Director, Gasum. “The addition of more ports to our LNG network is our response to customer demands and underlines the fact that LNG bunkering is closing in on conventional bunkering.”

LNG is the cleanest available marine fuel, and it’s rapidly becoming the most commonly used alternative to traditional fuels. The use of LNG significantly improves local air quality as well as reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20%, and it meets all the current and forthcoming regulations set out by the International Maritime Organization and the EU. Furthermore, LNG is suitable for all vessel types.

Source: Gasum