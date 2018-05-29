Turkey’s BEŞİKTAŞ SHIPYARD is a major ship building and ship repair specialist and a long standing Posidonia participant returning to the Athens show this summer for the fifth time. Nedime ÖZOĞLU, a spokesperson for the Turkish company said: “At Posidonia we get the opportunity to meet with new customers, discuss future potential projects and of course we are always happy to see our old friends and network with the maritime industry from all over the world. Greece is one of the biggest and most profitable shipping markets in the world and with its many visitors, Posidonia is a gateway to opportunities for fruitful business relationships.

Source: Posidonia Events