Gazprom accounts for more than half of China’s gas imports increase – CEO

Alexei Miller, the chief executive of Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, said on Thursday that the company has accounted for more than half of China’s gas imports increase this year.

He also said in Telegram messaging that natural gas consumption in Europe has been declining for the second year running.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)