Russian gas giant Gazprom sees its gas exports outside ex-Soviet Union this year at 198.8 billion cubic metres (bcm), Interfax cited company’s head Alexei Miller a saying on Thursday, down from a record-high 202 bcm in 2018.

Miller also said, according to Interfax, the company is expected to produce 500 bcm of natural gas, up from 497,6 bcm in 2018.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)