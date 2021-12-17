Gazprom expects to strengthen its position in Europe’s gas market

Recent News

  

18/12/2021

Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM expects to strengthen its position in Europe’s pipeline gas market and does not see an additional influx of sea-borne liquefied natural gas to the region, a company manager said on Friday.

Gazprom accounts for more than a third of gas sales in Europe.

Speaking at an online conference, Kiril Polous, in charge of Gazprom’s long-term development programmes, also said a decline in Europe’s own gas production was one of the reasons behind surging natural gas prices.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva Editing by Mark Potter)

