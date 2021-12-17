Gazprom expects to strengthen its position in Europe’s gas market

Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM expects to strengthen its position in Europe’s pipeline gas market and does not see an additional influx of sea-borne liquefied natural gas to the region, a company manager said on Friday.

Gazprom accounts for more than a third of gas sales in Europe.

Speaking at an online conference, Kiril Polous, in charge of Gazprom’s long-term development programmes, also said a decline in Europe’s own gas production was one of the reasons behind surging natural gas prices.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva Editing by Mark Potter)