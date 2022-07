Russia’s Gazprom said its natural gas exports to countries outside the former Soviet Union were down 33.1% year on year in the period from Jan 1-Jul 15 to 71.9 billion cubic metres.

The company said it had produced 249.7 bcm of gas so far this year – 10.4% down on 2021 levels.

