Russia’s Gazprom increased natural gas exports outside the former Soviet Union from January to August by 19.4% year-on-year to 131.3 billion cubic metres, it said on Wednesday.

The gas producer said its output totalled 337.2 bcm in the same period, a year-on-year increase of 17.9%.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jon Boyle)