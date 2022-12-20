Gazprom: gas supply continues in full, bypassing damaged pipeline

A local unit of the Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday that gas was being supplied to customers in full via parallel pipelines following damage to a section of the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline.

The Ukrainian gas transmission system operator also confirmed that transit volumes remained unchanged.

“As of 16:00 on Dec. 20, 2022, gas transit through the territory of Ukraine is in normal mode, no changes in pressure at gas entry points at the border have been recorded,” the operator said in a statement.

It said the daily nomination for gas transmission to European countries is 42.4 million cubic metres and the volumes of gas supplied by the Russian side “correspond to this nomination.”

Source: Reuters