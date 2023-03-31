Gazprom head announces new LNG flows to China

Gazprom, a Russian State-owned energy enterprise, announced Russia is increasing its gas supply to China and expects to reach 100 billion cubic meters per year upon the completion of a Siberian pipeline, as part of the two country’s concerted efforts to promote energy cooperation.

Viktor Zubkov, chairman of the company, said the eastern route of the China-Russia natural gas pipeline project is now being planned for implementation. Russia is also increasing its supply of natural gas to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline. The annual supply of natural gas to China through the pipeline is expected to reach 38 billion cubic meters soon.

The two countries signed another gas supply contract last year designed to carry 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China.

Zubkov said Gazprom will continue to negotiate with Chinese State-owned China National Petroleum Corp on a gas supply project through Mongolia — the Power of Siberia 2 — that is designed to carry another 50 billion cubic meters from Russia to China.

Through the three pipelines, Russia’s cumulative gas supply to China is expected to reach 100 billion cubic meters per year, Zubkov said.

Zubkov made the remarks at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in Hainan province.

Source: China Daily