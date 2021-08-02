Gazprom ignores additional gas transit capacity via Ukraine and Poland

Russia’s Gazprom GAZP.MM did not book extra quarterly gas transit capacity via Ukraine and Poland from October 2021 to October 2022, results of the auctions showed on Monday.

Ukraine was offering 9.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day in extra capacity at the Sudzha crossing point and another 5.2 mcm/day at Sokhranovka for each quarter from October 2021 to October 2022.

Gazprom also ignored additional quarterly gas capacity offered by Poland for the Yamal-Europe pipeline over the same period.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline and transit via Ukraine are Gazprom’s two main gas export routes to Europe, but the Russian company has largely refrained from booking extra transit capacity as it finishes the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

