Gazprom Neft expands its range of high-tech marine lubricants

Gazpromneft-Lubricants, operator of the Gazprom Neft lubricants business, has launched a new marine oil for engines running on ultra-low-sulphur (below 0.1 percent) fuels. This high-tech product, Gazpromneft Ocean CCL17, is fully compliant with new requirements under the International MARPOL Convention.*

Marine oil with an alkali neutralisation number of 17 has improved performance properties. This oil’s innovative formula prevents deposits accumulating, while ensuring adequate neutralisation capacity. It has been approved by leading international marine equipment manufacturers and is currently available in more than 200 ports around the world.

Roman Miroshnichenko, Head of Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants Business:

«In developing lubricant formulations we take into account both new shipbuilding technologies and strict international standards in environmental and industrial safety. The new Gazpromneft Ocean CCL17 marine oil, which meets all MARPOL and ECA requirements, is already being used on Russian vessels, where it has proved its high efficiency. The company’s production assets and extensive distribution network mean we can meet customers’ requirements for new high-tech oils anywhere in the world.»

The Gazpromneft Ocean product portfolio includes 15 cutting-edge branded engine lubricants, for use with various kinds of fuel and on any kind of vessel, including ice-breakers, tankers, bulk cargo ships, container vessels, ferries and cruise ships. Gazprom Neft’s long-term strategy for developing its marine lubricants business envisages further developing the production of high-tech lubricants, and expanding its international distribution network for selling these products.

Source: Gazpromneft-Lubricants