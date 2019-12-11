Gazprom Neft expands lubricants production abroad

Operating company Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants has begun producing high-tech marine oils at a production facility in Singapore. Localizing lubricants production under the Gazpromneft Ocean brand at the AP Oil partner facility will cut delivery times for Gazprom Neft products to the Port of Singapore by up to 2 days, and to ports in Malaysia by up to 4 days.

The blending plant in Singapore is facilitating the production of marine lubricants whose original formulations have been developed in line with IMO 2020 standards. Gazpromneft Ocean lubricants are approved by leading marine equipment producers and are suitable for use on two- and four-stroke engines, operating on all types of fuel, including low-sulphur (with a sulphur content of less than 0.5 percent) and ultra-low-sulphur (less than 0.1 percent) fuels.

Roman Miroshnichenko, Managing Director, Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants, commented: “Manufacturing in Singapore will help meet the growing demand for high-tech marine oils, and strengthen the company’s position in the Asia–Pacific market. Developing the production and logistics network and expanding our product offering, together with continuous service improvements, will increase efficiency in supplying cutting-edge lubricants, creating convenient environment for our clients, all over the world.”

Gazprom Neft’s marine lubricants are currently available at more than 250 ports, in 24 countries, worldwide. Gazprom Neft’s strategy for developing its marine lubricants business envisages the further proactive expansion of its retail network, together with increasing its geographic coverage in producing innovative products abroad – thanks to which, sales of Gazpromneft Ocean lubricants are expected to grow to 100,000 tonnes by 2030, with the company’s global market share in marine lubricants reaching four percent.

Source: Gazprom Neft