Gazprom Neft H1 sales of marine fuel up 7.5% in Northwest Russia

Gazprom Neft Marine Bunker, a unit of Russia’s Gazprom Neft, said it sold 556,000 mt of bunker fuel in Northwest Russia in the first half of the year, up 7.5% rise year on year.

The largest rise in sales was at Kaliningrad and Baltisk where sales rose 38%, followed by Arkhangelsk at 32% and Murmansk at 14%.

The company increased its sales of low sulfur bunker fuel 39% to 100,800 mt at St. Petersburg, Ust-Luga, Primorsk, and Kaliningrad and Baltisk, which are within the international emissions control area and in which only marine fuel with a sulfur content of a maximum 0.1% can be burnt.

The share of low viscosity fuel with a sulfur content of no more than 1,000 ppm in the company’s overall portfolio rose to 18%, from 4% in 2017.

The company’s strategic projects in the Russian Arctic and increases in traffic along the Northern Sea Route contributed to the higher bunker sales, Gazprom Neft Marine Bunker General Director Andrei Vasilev said.

In the Russian sector of the Black Sea, the company sold 242,000 mt of oil products in the reporting period, an 11% rise year on year, while the company’s overall oil products sales fell 1.3%.

