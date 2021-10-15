Gazprom Neft’s hydrocarbon output to exceed 100 mln T in 2021

Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft SIBN.MM expects its hydrocarbon output to exceed 100 million tonnes in 2021, CEO Alexander Dyukov said on the sidelines of an energy forum in Moscow on Thursday.

Gazprom Neft reported output of 96.06 million tonnes of oil equivalent for 2020.

“The market is (now) a little overheated. The market (by winter) will be stabilised (without further OPEC+ action),” he said.

Source: Reuters(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)