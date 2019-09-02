Recent News

  
Home / Commodities / Freight News / Gazprom reports 4.5% fall in Jan-Aug non-CIS gas exports

Gazprom reports 4.5% fall in Jan-Aug non-CIS gas exports

in Freight News 02/09/2019

Russian state gas producer Gazprom on Monday reported a 4.5% fall in January-August natural gas exports outside the former Soviet Union to 127.3 billion cubic metres (bcm).

Its output over the same period rose 1.7% to 331 bcm.

The company on Thursday conceded for the first time that its gas exports to Europe, as well as its prices, will decline in 2019 following record-high volumes last year.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maria Grabar and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software