Gazprom says no competition for Russian gas on the EU market

There is no competition for Russian gas on the European gas market now, the export arm of the country’s gas giant Gazprom told Reuters, adding that Gazprom’s record export volumes to the region are the best proof.

Supplies of liquefied natural gas from the United States to Europe would only become substantial if margins on the European market catch up with those currently being offered by Asian markets, Gazprom Export said in an emailed comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)