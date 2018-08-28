Gazprom targets exports to Europe “much higher” than 197 bcm

The head of Gazprom’s export arm said the Russian gas giant wants to increase its exports to Europe beyond record high levels seen last year.

“Last year we achieved the record figure of 197 bcm (billion cubic feet) and our ambitions are going much higher for the next year,” Elena Burmistrova, director general of Gazprom Export, told an oil conference in Norway on Monday, adding she expected European gas demand to grow by 80 bcm by 2030.

The head of Gazprom said in January that Russia’s gas exports to Europe and Turkey rose by 8.1 percent to a record high 193.9 bcm in 2017.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton)