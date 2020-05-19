Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants expands its presence in Mediterranean

Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants expands a broaden network in the Mediterranean to 27 ports in Greece, 7 ports in Egypt, and 20 ports in Turkey. The notice does not exceed 3 days.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 we have developed and introduced special procedure of non-contact liaising between Gazpromneft specialists and vessel crew.

Partner’s production facilities in Turkey and Greece, as well as a warehouse in Egypt, allow us to maintain product availability and provide short notice in the region. Both blending sites have successfully passed technical audit for compliance with international and Gazpromneft standards. All the lubricants are producing in strict accordance with original Gazpromneft Ocean formulations.



Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants product portfolio includes 15 cutting-edge branded engine lubricants for use with various kinds of fuel, and also hydraulic, compressor, gear, turbine oils, special greases. Gazpromneft Ocean engine oils developed in 2017 and meet the latest MARPOL requirements.

Noted Roman Miroshnichenko, Managing Director of Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants: “Expansion of our supply network in the Mediterranean region is an important step towards setting up a comfortable infrastructure for customers’ businesses. Stable availability of oils in such heavy traffic regions as Suez and the Bosporus, as well as in the majority of other Mediterranean ports, allows to replenish supplies in the nearest point with short notice”

Source: Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants