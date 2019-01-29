Gazpromneft Ocean oils to get Japan Engine Corporation approvals

Gazpromneft-Lubricants got the official approvals of Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) for Gazpromneft Ocean* CCL 40, Gazpromneft Ocean CCL 70, Gazpromneft Ocean CCL 100 HSF and Gazpromneft Ocean CCL 17 ULSF.

J-ENG experts confirmed the possibility of using Gazpromneft Ocean cylinder oils in low-speed engines of their own production. Approved oils have been developed specially for modern two-stroke engines operating with fuels of <0.5% to> 3% sulfur content, also at high operating pressures and temperatures. High-quality base oils and additives provide maximum protection for parts of the cylinder-piston group and maintain cleanliness in the piston zone of low-speed crosshead engines.

Roman Miroshnichenko, Branch Director (Marine Lubricants), Gazpromneft-Lubricants:

“Japan Engine Corporation approvals expanded the list of previously received approvals from WinGD and MAN that confirms the reliability of our products. Gazpromneft Ocean oils are developed in accordance with modern international environmental standards. Offering high-quality lubricants and PLUS technical service, we help our clients to maintain safe and efficient operation of complicated ship machinery”.

Source: Gazpromneft-Lubricants (Gazpromneft-Lubricants Ltd.)