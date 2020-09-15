GC Rieber Shipping: Amendments to credit facilities

GC Rieber Shipping has today received certain amendments to its two Subsea & Renewables credit facilities, including covenant relaxations, prolonging the 80% reduction of scheduled amortization until the end of 2021. This reduces scheduled instalments in 2021 by approximately USD 8 million.

“The recent amendments will prolong GC Rieber Shipping’s financial runway, enabling the company to focus on developing profitable and sustainable maritime projects as a shipowner and project house”, said Einar Ytredal, CEO of GC Rieber Shipping.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping